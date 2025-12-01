Reichard didn't attempt a field goal in the Vikings' 26-0 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Reichard showed up and handled one kickoff, collected his game check and hopped on the team flight home, as the Vikings mustered literally zero offense. On the season, Reichard has made 21 of 23 field-goal attempts and all 19 of his extra-point tries. In this horrendous Minnesota offense, Reichard is not a recommended fantasy kicker.