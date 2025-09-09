Reichard made both of his field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Bears on Monday.

Reichard's 59-yard field goal at the end of the first half matched a Soldier Field record and but the Vikings' deficit to four points. The 2024 sixth-rounder had a perfect start through Week 8 of his rookie season before suffering a quad injury in Week 9, which impacted his accuracy down the stretch as he went 10-for-14 on field-goal attempts over the final five weeks of the regular season. Reichard's fantasy impact will largely depend on the effectiveness of the Vikings' offense led by J.J. McCarthy.