Reichard went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only extra-point attempt in Thursday's 37-10 loss to the Chargers.

Reichard connected on a 54-yard field goal early in the second quarter before later leaving a 53-yard attempt just short ahead of the break. The kicker has now gone 14-for-16 on field-goal tries, including 5-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all 13 of his PATs over seven games this season.