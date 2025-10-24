Vikings' Will Reichard: Imperfect in Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reichard went 1-for-2 on field-goal tries and made his only extra-point attempt in Thursday's 37-10 loss to the Chargers.
Reichard connected on a 54-yard field goal early in the second quarter before later leaving a 53-yard attempt just short ahead of the break. The kicker has now gone 14-for-16 on field-goal tries, including 5-for-7 from 50-plus yards, while making all 13 of his PATs over seven games this season.
