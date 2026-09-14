Reichard converted his lone field-goal attempts and four PATs in Sunday's 39-22 win over the Packers.

Reichard got the scoring started for Minnesota with a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter. With a 25-22 lead early in the fourth quarter, coach Kevin O'Connell passed on a PAT and instead opted to go for two following a Justin Jefferson touchdown. Reichard has been a top-eight fantasy kicker in each of the previous two seasons, as he's 58-for-66 on field-goal tries and a perfect 73-for-73 on extra points since entering the NFL in 2024.