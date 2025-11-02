Reichard made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of extra-point tries during the Vikings' 27-24 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Reichard drilled a 50-yard field goal late in the second quarter before adding a 20-yard chip shot in the fourth frame. The second-year kicker has connected on six field goals from 50-plus yards, which is tied for second most in the NFL behind Chase McLaughlin (eight). Reichard is 16-for-18 on field-goal attempts and 16-for-16 on extra-point tries through eight regular-season games.