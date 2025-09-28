Reichard made both of his field-goal tries and his lone extra-point attempt during the Vikings' 24-21 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Coming off his Week 3 outing against the Bengals in which he nailed a franchise-record 62-yard field-goal try, Reichard had no trouble converting on his field-goal attempts from 41 and 28 yards in the first half. Reichard has started the season 8-for-8 on both his field-goal attempts and extra-point tries through the first four games of the regular season. The Vikings will stay across the pond for Week 5, where they'll take on the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 5 in London, England.