Reichard went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during the Vikings' 27-19 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Reichard connected on field goals from 49 and 43 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively, and he has made at least two field goals in seven of the first nine games of the regular-season. The second-year kicker is now 18-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 17-for-17 on extra-point tries in 2025.