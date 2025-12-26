Vikings' Will Reichard: Makes three FGs in Week 17 victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reichard converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries Thursday in a 23-10 win over Detroit.
All three of Reichard's field goals came in the second half. He nailed a 52-yarder and 56-yarder late in the third quarter, then put the final touches on the Vikings victory with a 42-yarder late in the fourth. Reichard hasn't missed a FG try since Week 8 and is an impressive 30-for-32 on the season while making all 30 of his point-after attempts.
More News
-
Vikings' Will Reichard: Nails all four kicks vs. NYG•
-
Vikings' Will Reichard: Perfect in Week 15•
-
Vikings' Will Reichard: Gets chances Sunday•
-
Vikings' Will Reichard: Glued to sideline in shutout loss•
-
Vikings' Will Reichard: Supplies entire offense in loss•
-
Vikings' Will Reichard: Converts only FGA in loss•