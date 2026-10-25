Reichard went 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts and made his only PAT during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Colts.

Reichard was unable to remain perfect Sunday, but he did deliver at least three field goals for the fifth straight game. The kicker converted kicks from 28 and 47 yards in the first half before later adding a 52-yard make with 1:39 left in regulation, giving Minnesota a 16-10 lead. Reichard's first miss of the season came in the fourth quarter when Grover Stewart got paw on the kicker's 59-yard try. Reichard is out to a remarkable start to the season, going 18-for-19 on field-goal tries, including seven makes from 50-plus yards, over six contests so far.