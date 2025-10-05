Reichard missed his lone field-goal attempt and made all three of his extra-point tries during the Vikings' 21-17 win over the Browns.

Reichard had a chance to tie the game at 17-17 early in the fourth quarter, but his field-goal try from 51 yards out sailed wide right. It was Reichard's first missed field goal of the season, and through five games the second-year kicker has gone 8-for-9 on field-goal attempts and 11-for-11 on extra-point tries.