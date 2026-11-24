Reichard went 1-for-3 on field-goal attempts and made his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers in Mexico City.

Reichard failed to get the Vikings on the board in the first quarter after his 55-yard field-goal attempt missed to the left. He had the stadium's altitude in his favor when lining up for a 71-yarder on the final play of the first half, but what would have been an NFL record-breaking kick fell just short. Reichard is 24-for-28 on field-goal attempts through 10 regular-season games, and each of those misses have come from 50-plus yards. The Vikings will be home in a controlled environment for three of their next four games, starting in Week 12 against the Falcons on Nov. 29.