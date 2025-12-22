Reichard connected on all three of his field-goal attempts and made his lone point-after try during the Vikings' 16-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Reichard was responsible for 10 of the Vikings' 16 points Sunday, connecting on field goals from 43, 31 and 30 yards. It's the 10th time this season that the second-year kicker has made two or more field goals in a game, and his three makes were his most since Week 7 against the Eagles, when he made all five of his field-goal attempts. Reichard has been one of the most accurate kickers in the NFL this season, and through 15 regular-season games he has gone 27-for-29 on field-goal attempts (93.1 percent) and 28-for-28 on point-after tries.