Reichard made all three of his field-goal attempts during the Vikings' 9-3 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Sunday's NFC North showdown was a low-scoring affair given the wind and rain. Reichard was able to do his part by supplying all of the points for the Vikings with made field goals from 35, 49 and 39 yards. Dating back to the end of the 2025 season, the third-year pro has connected on three field goals in four of his last five games. Reichard has made all four of his field-goal tries and each of his four extra-point attempts to open the 2026 regular season.