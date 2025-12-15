Reichard went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday night's 34-26 win over the Cowboys.

The second-year pro from Alabama has not missed a kick since the Week 8 loss to the Chargers. On the year, Reichard has made 24 of 26 field-goal tries and all 27 of his point-after attempts. He's expected to remain one of the NFL's top kickers in the Week 16 matchup against the Giants.