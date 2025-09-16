Vikings' Will Reichard: Scores team's only points Week 2
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reichard made both of his field-goal attempts and didn't try any extra points in Sunday's 22-6 loss to Atlanta.
Minnesota didn't have much to celebrate on a day when its offense struggled mightily, but Reichard at least kept the team from getting shut out by nailing both of his field-goal tries. The first was a chip-shot 33-yarder in the second quarter, while the second was a more challenging 51-yarder with time expiring just before halftime. Reichard has begun the season a perfect 4-for-4 on field-goal tries through two games, with two of his makes coming from over 50 yards.
