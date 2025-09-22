Reichard went 2-for-2 on field-goal tries and made six PATs in Sunday's 48-10 win over the Bengals.

Reichard made both of his field goals in the second quarter, connecting from 35 yards and a franchise-record 62 yards, the latter of which was as time expired in the half. The kicker has now made all six of his field-goal attempts, including four makes from 50-plus yards, while also going 7-for-7 on extra-point tries this season.