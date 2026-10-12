Reichard made all three of his field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during the Vikings' 23-13 win over the Saints on Sunday.

Reichard got the Vikings on the board early in the first quarter on a 40-yard field goal before connecting on kicks from 54 and 55 yards in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. Reichard has made at least three field goals in each of his last four games and is 15-for-15 on field-goal tries through five games, which is second-best in the NFL behind Spencer Shrader (16-for-16). Reichard is also one of five kickers who have made at least five field goals from 50-plus yards. The Vikings will be on a bye for Week 6 before welcoming in the Colts for Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25.