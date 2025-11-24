Reichard went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Packers.

Reichard supplied all of the offense for Minnesota in Week 12, making field goals from 52 and 59 yards in the first half. The performance marked the first time this season that he made multiple 50-plus yard attempts in one game. Reichard has now gone 21-for-23 on field-goal tries, including 10-for-12 from 50-plus yards, while making all 19 of his PATs over 11 contests this year.