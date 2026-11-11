Reichard made both of his field-goal attempts during the Vikings' 23-6 loss to the Bills on Monday.

After missing his lone field-goal attempt in Week 8 against the Lions, Reichard bounced back Monday to connect on field goals from 43 and 53 yards in the second quarter, which ended up being the only points that the Vikings scored. Reichard's 20 made field goals through eight regular-season games is tied for fourth-most in the NFL, and his seven makes from 50-plus yards is tied with Ka'imi Fairbairn for second behind Spencer Shrader (eight). The Vikings are 6-2 despite their struggles on offense this season, but the acquisition of Kirk Cousins from the Raiders on Tuesday should elevate Richard's week-to-week scoring potential. Minnesota will travel to Lambeau Field for Week 10 against Green Bay on Nov. 15.