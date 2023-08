Kwenkeu (undisclosed) has reverted to the Vikings' injured reserve after going unclaimed off waivers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Vikings originally waived Kwenkeu with an injury designation, and it remains unclear what specific injury he is dealing with. He appeared in six games for Minnesota in 2022, primariy as a special-teams option. He is now in danger of missing the entire 2023 campaign unless both he and the team can agree on an injury settlement at some point.