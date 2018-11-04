Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Active Sunday
Rhodes (foot) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Rhodes is set to play through both foot and ankle issues Sunday, having been a limited participant in practice throughout the week. If he were to suffer any sort of setback, rookie Holton Hill would be next in line for snaps at cornerback across from Trae Waynes.
