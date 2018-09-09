Rhodes (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Dianna Russini of ESPN reports.

Rhodes has averaged one DNP per season in his five-year career, but his current hamstring concern isn't enough to keep him off the field Week 1 of this campaign after upgrading to full participation at Friday's practice. As a pro, he's averaged nearly three tackles per game while racking up nine interceptions in 75 appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories