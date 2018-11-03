Rhodes (foot) tweaked his ankle in practice Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rhodes was already a limited participant in practice all week, but this news concerning his ankle truly throws his status into question. If the 28-year-old misses time on the field Sunday, rookie Holton Hill would likely see an increase in snaps.

