Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Avoids major injury
Coach Mike Zimmer said Rhodes (hamstring) is dealing with a "very, very mild" injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Rhodes appeared to be in serious pain when he was removed from Sunday's 24-17 win over the Packers, but an MRI on Monday apparently didn't reveal anything severe. The Vikings hope to have their top cornerback available for a Week 13 road game against Josh Gordon and the Patriots.
