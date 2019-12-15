Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Back from calf injury
Rhodes (calf) is back on the field to start the second half, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rhodes was deemed questionable to return after exiting with the injury during the first half, but he's ready to go after receiving some treatment.
