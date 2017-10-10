Play

Rhodes did not have a pass thrown his way in Monday's win at Chicago. He had one tackle.

It was a sign of respect for perhaps the league's best cover corner that rookie Mitchell Trubisky avoided Rhodes in his first career start. Opposing quarterbacks have converted just 12 of 24 targets to receptions against Rhodes this season with a 65.6 QB rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

