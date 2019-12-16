Rhodes' playing time was limited during Sunday's win over the Chargers due to a calf injury, Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Rhodes briefly exited Sunday's contest due to a calf injury and was deemed questionable to return, but he managed to retake the field to start the second half. The veteran cornerback was still limited at that point, though, and he finished the contest with a single solo tackle on a season-low 14 defensive snaps (23 percent). As long as Rhodes is limited or unable to go, Mike Hughes stands to play an expanded role in Minnesota's secondary.