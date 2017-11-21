Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Calf issue not concerning
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said Tuesday that he has no concern about the health of Rhodes (calf), Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Rhodes briefly missed time in Sunday's 24-7 victory over the Rams due to the calf issue, but Zimmer's comments suggest the team's top cornerback will be good to go for Week 12, even with the Vikings facing a short turnaround with a matchup Thanksgiving Day against the Lions. Though he hasn't missed any games this season, Rhodes has been quite banged up throughout the campaign, which might explain the dip in his production. He's logged 29 tackles, five pass breakups and one interception thus far, well off the pace of the 52, 11 and five he posted in those respective categories in 2016.
