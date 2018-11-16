Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Clear of injury designation
Rhodes (foot) won't carry an injury designation in Sunday's game at Chicago.
Rhodes was a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday but showed enough Friday to avoid the questionable tag, and will return following the Vikings' bye as expected. The 28-year-old has been dealing with foot issues for the better part of a month but only missed one game.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Expected to be 100 percent after bye•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Active Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Adds severity to questionable status•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Inactive Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...