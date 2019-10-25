Rhodes has passed concussion protocol testing and is cleared to return to Thursday's game against Washington, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.

Rhodes will return to the action following a brief stint in the medical tent after he lowered his helmet tackling Jeremy Sprinkle. However, the head injury will be something to take into account when the team returns to practice next week.

