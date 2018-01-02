Rhodes didn't practice Tuesday due to a leg injury but expects to be fine for the Vikings' playoff opener in the divisional round, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Vikings aren't required to release an injury report until Wednesday, Jan. 10, at which point Rhodes may have put the injury behind him. One of the better cornerbacks in the NFL, he has seven interceptions combined over the past two seasons, so he'll be a handful for whichever receiving corps is on the other side Sunday, Jan. 14, assuming he's healthy.