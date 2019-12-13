Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Draws questionable tag
Rhodes (ankle) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
Rhodes is nursing an ankle injury picked up during Week 14's tilt against the Lions. He looks on track to suit up in Los Angeles on Sunday, though Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes could see increased snaps if the veteran cornerback is limited at all.
