Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Exits game with injury
Rhodes exited Sunday's game against the Jets due to an ankle injury, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.
Rhodes exited the game following a collision with Jets' wideout Robby Anderson, with what appears to have been a significant ankle injury. Rhodes is reportedly unable to put any weight on his right leg. Expect an update on the star cornerback's health shortly following the conclusion of Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Interception in win•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Active Week 1•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: On track to play Week 1•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Questionable with hamstring injury•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Two picks in All-Pro season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...