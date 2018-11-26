Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Exits with leg injury
Rhodes left Sunday's win over Green Bay in the fourth quarter with a right leg injury and did not return, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It looked like Rhodes had a fairly severe hamstring strain as he struggled to walk off the field. Head coach Mike Zimmer did not have info on Rhodes' status immediately after the game.
