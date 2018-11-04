Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Expected to be 100 percent after bye
Coach Mike Zimmer said that Rhodes will be fully healthy after the Vikings' bye week, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
Rhodes suited up for Sunday's 24-9 win over the Lions, but the star cornerback has been nursing lingering foot injuries since mid October and hasn't appeared fully healthy when on the field. Minnesota's defense has rebounded strongly in recent weeks, and will benefit from Rhodes' return to full health when they face off against the Packers in Week 11, following the team's bye.
