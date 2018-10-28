Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Expected to play Sunday
Rhodes (foot), who is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Rhodes did not practice practice all week, but the Vikings expressed optimism that the shutdown cornerback will play. Rhodes injured his foot in last week's win over the Jets.
