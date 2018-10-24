Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Expected to play Sunday
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer relayed Wednesday that Rhodes (ankle) stands a "pretty good" chance to play Sunday against the Saints, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
A lockdown corner for the Vikings, Rhodes' availability Sunday would be vital against a lethal New Orleans passing attack. Assuming he's cleared to suit up, Rhodes would likely be tasked with covering star wideout Michael Thomas for most of the day.
