Rhodes (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Though Rhodes' lack of activity in the Vikings' first practice session of the week doesn't offer much encouragement about his health heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots, coach Mike Zimmer said earlier Wednesday that there remains a "good chance" the 28-year-old plays this weekend, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. In order to validate Zimmer's optimism, Rhodes will likely need to practice Thursday and/or Friday in at least a limited capacity. If Rhodes' right hamstring injury forces his second absence of the season, Holton Hill and Mackensie Alexander would likely be pressed into heavier roles in the secondary.

More News
Our Latest Stories