Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Fails to practice
Rhodes (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Though Rhodes' lack of activity in the Vikings' first practice session of the week doesn't offer much encouragement about his health heading into Sunday's game against the Patriots, coach Mike Zimmer said earlier Wednesday that there remains a "good chance" the 28-year-old plays this weekend, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. In order to validate Zimmer's optimism, Rhodes will likely need to practice Thursday and/or Friday in at least a limited capacity. If Rhodes' right hamstring injury forces his second absence of the season, Holton Hill and Mackensie Alexander would likely be pressed into heavier roles in the secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Corey Davis' season hasn't been without missteps, but the second-year receiver's breakout will...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Big name running backs are missing across the league in Week 13, which creates league-winning...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...