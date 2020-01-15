Play

Rhodes recorded 63 tackles (54 solo), six defended passes and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season contests in 2019.

Rhodes also generated 10 tackles (7 solo) and two defended passes in two playoff games. The veteran cornerback set a career-high tackle mark in 2019 as opposing teams became more willing to throw his way, a statistic representative of Rhodes' questionable effectiveness in coverage. The Vikings could save up to $10.5 million in 2020 should the team elect to cut Rhodes loose.

