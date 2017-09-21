Rhodes (hip) logged a full practice Wednesday.

Rhodes was limited throughout last week at practice due to a hip issue, but was ultimately able to take the field in a Week 2 loss to the Steelers. The 27-year-old finished the contest with five tackles (four solo) and a pass defended. Although he was injured heading into the game, Rhodes was still on the field for 60 of a possible 74 snaps. Barring any setbacks, he is on track to play in Week 3.