Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Good chance to play Sunday
Vikings' coach Mike Zimmer said Rhodes (foot) has a "pretty good" chance to play Sunday against the Saints, Chris Tomasson of The Twin Cities Pioneer Press reports.
Rhodes injured his foot Sunday against the Jets and has not been able to practice yet this week. He's considered questionable for the time being. If he's ultimately held out look for Holton Hill or Mackensie Alexander to see a spot start across for Trae Waynes against Drew Brees and the Saints.
