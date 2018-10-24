Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Good shot to play Sunday
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer relayed Wednesday that Rhodes (ankle) stands a "pretty good" chance to take the field Sunday against the Saints, Chad Graff of The Athletic reports.
A lockdown corner for the Vikings, Rhodes' availability Sunday would be huge for the team against a lethal Saints passing attack. If he can play, Rhodes would likely be charged with covering star wideout Michael Thomas. The early indications are positive, but if he can't go, Holton Hill or Marcus Sherels could see additional playing time.
