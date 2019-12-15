Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Good to go Sunday
Rhodes (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Rhodes will avoid missing his first game of the season, and he's expected to resume his starting cornerback role. There have been concerns about Rhodes in coverage this year, as he's allowed 9.7 yards per target and four touchdowns.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Draws questionable tag•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Receives positive injury news•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Suffers injury Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Cleared to return•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Being evaluated for concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Ryan, Rodgers?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 15, including which streamers...
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...