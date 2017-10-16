Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Grabs interception in Sunday's win
Rhodes had an interception and two total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.
Rhodes got his interception on a lucky bounce rather than being targeted in the passing game and stealing one away. However, he was strong in pass coverage as usual, by allowing just 4-of-7 targets to be caught against him for a 26.8 QB rating, according to Pro Football Focus.
More News
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Bears avoid throwing his way•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Full participant at practice•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Will play Sunday•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Listed as questionable•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited in Friday's practice•
-
Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited in practice Thursday•
-
Believe in Peterson, Ingram?
Adrian Peterson surprised us all in Week 6, does that mean he's must-start moving forward?
-
Early waiver wire: Add McFadden, Perine
Quarterbacks will be a necessity for some owners, but depth is the name of the game when hunting...
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...