Play

Rhodes had an interception and two total tackles in Sunday's win over Green Bay.

Rhodes got his interception on a lucky bounce rather than being targeted in the passing game and stealing one away. However, he was strong in pass coverage as usual, by allowing just 4-of-7 targets to be caught against him for a 26.8 QB rating, according to Pro Football Focus.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories