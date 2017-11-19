Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Hurts calf Sunday
Rhodes is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Rams due to a calf injury.
Rhodes has been a consistent lock-down corner for the Vikings, compiling 27 tackles (20 solo) and five pass breakups this season. If he's unable to return, Mackensie Alexander and Terence Newman will slot in at cornerback and try shutting down QB Jared Goff and the explosive Rams' offense.
