Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Inactive Week 8
Rhodes (foot) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Saints.
Rhodes was held out of practice all week with a foot injury, so his absence Week 8 is warranted. With the six-year pro out of the lineup, Mackensie Alexander is the top candidate to start opposite Trae Waynes.
