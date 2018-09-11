Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Interception in win
Rhodes recorded two tackles, both solo, one pass defensed and one interception across 66 defensive snaps in Sunday's 24-16 victory over the 49ers.
Rhodes showcased why he has been touted as one of the best corners in the league, snagging a one-handed interception in the second half of Sunday's victory. He will now be tasked with containing Davante Adams in Sunday's matchup with the Packers.
