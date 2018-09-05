Rhodes (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Though Rhodes was limited in practice Wednesday, there's no reason to believe that the 28-year-old is dealing with an injury of significant severity. Minnesota is likely only taking a cautious approach to their star cornerback's health as Sunday's season-opener against the 49ers approaches. Coming off a 2017 first-team All-Pro campaign, Rhodes is primed to return as one of the top players at his position in 2018.

