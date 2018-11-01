Vikings' Xavier Rhodes: Limited participant Wednesday
Rhodes (foot) was limited in practice Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports.
Rhodes sat out Sunday's loss to the Saints, though his limited participation Wednesday suggests he should be ready to go in Week 9. If that's the case, rookie Holton Hill -- who played all 53 snaps in Rhodes' place -- will likely revert back to the bench.
