Rhodes (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Rhodes has been nursing a foot injury all week, but the Vikings have expressed optimism that the shutdown cornerback will suit up Week 8. Minnesota's defense would be significantly hurt if Rhodes were to miss Sunday's game against the Saints. Holton Hill or Mackensie Alexander would receive increased snaps if Rhodes were to miss any time.

